Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,285. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,908,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

