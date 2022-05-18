Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,737. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $93.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

