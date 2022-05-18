Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

