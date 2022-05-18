Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.82 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 523.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 60,466 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

