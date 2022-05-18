JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Lowered to GBX 195

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543.13 ($6.70).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 131.85 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.94. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

