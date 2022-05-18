Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($3.98).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.