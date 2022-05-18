Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($3.98).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

