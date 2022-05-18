iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,902 shares.The stock last traded at $88.44 and had previously closed at $87.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.