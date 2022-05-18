iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 342,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 348,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 971,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.97. 1,766,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,531. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

