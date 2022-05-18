iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,763,764 shares.The stock last traded at $54.40 and had previously closed at $54.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,562,000 after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,367,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,905,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

