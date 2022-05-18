iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,415,597 shares.The stock last traded at $65.65 and had previously closed at $66.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after buying an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after buying an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

