iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $233,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. 1,467,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

