Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 658.7 days.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

