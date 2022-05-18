Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 658.7 days.
Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.
About Investor AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.