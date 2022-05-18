Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 23.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $323,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 646,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,098. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

