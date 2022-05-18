Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.03. 45,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 16,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

