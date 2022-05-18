Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $25.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Intersect ENT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after acquiring an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,571,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after buying an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENT stock remained flat at $$28.24 during trading on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $954.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.