InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPVI stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,977. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

