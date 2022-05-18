Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

INTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,065. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intapp by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

