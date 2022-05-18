Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.50.

TSE:IFC opened at C$179.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.83. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$156.61 and a 12 month high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

