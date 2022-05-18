InsurAce Market Cap Tops $14.43 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,201.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00562050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00515819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.43 or 1.68409424 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

