Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.42. 2,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 134,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

