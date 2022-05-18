Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 5,466 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 512,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,678. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
