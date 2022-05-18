Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 5,466 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 512,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,678. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

