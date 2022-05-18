Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 419,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

