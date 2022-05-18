Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 188 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $17,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,985.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

