Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Acquires 85,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $413,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

