Insider Buying: Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Buys 302,274 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 302,274 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $504,797.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,502,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,102. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 143.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

