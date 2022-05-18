InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Raised by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in InMode were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,701. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

