ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.81. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 4,910 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
