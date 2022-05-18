ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.81. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 4,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 155,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 3,171.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

