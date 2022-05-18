Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $397,910.37 and approximately $821.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1,283.58 or 0.04405531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,231.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00570232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00490422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033513 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.99 or 1.65659317 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008942 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

