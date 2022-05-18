IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IAA traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after buying an additional 3,335,546 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $70,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,441,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

