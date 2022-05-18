IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IAA traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.56.
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after buying an additional 3,335,546 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $70,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,441,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
