Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of HY stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 167.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 68.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

