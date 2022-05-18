Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $4.12 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00014181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $146,891.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,385.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,816,035 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.