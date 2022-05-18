HS Management Partners LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,139 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 3.7% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Activision Blizzard worth $137,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,438. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

