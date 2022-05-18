Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.
About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
