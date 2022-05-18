Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $56,096.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,769.22 or 1.76709843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

