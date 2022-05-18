Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $979,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 24.1% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

