HICL Infrastructure PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 178 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,870,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,670. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 160.60 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

