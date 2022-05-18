Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $11.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

HT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

