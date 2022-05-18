HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

HempCoin (THC) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $564,623.55 and $905.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,225.03 or 1.00132946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001026 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,206,140 coins and its circulating supply is 266,070,990 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

