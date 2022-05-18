HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading 5.9% Higher

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.41 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.32). 1,267,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 190,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.25).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.40. The stock has a market cap of £140.10 million and a PE ratio of 66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get HeiQ alerts:

In other HeiQ news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($36,612.43).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.