Hedera Hashgraph Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00112821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00334426 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

