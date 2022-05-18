Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.08.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

