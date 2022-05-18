HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

