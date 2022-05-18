GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $63,093.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,885,041 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.