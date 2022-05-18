Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE GTN opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth $414,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Gray Television by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,757. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

