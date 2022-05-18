Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $603,146.22

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $603,146.22 and approximately $395.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

