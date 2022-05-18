Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $721.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00241244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002934 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.