Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.55

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

