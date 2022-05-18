GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,815. The company has a market cap of $159.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

