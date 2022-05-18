Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Cap of $7,983.33

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $7,983.33 and approximately $35.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

