Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

HON stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

